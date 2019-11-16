Agenda still unknown for MA63 Steering Committee meeting on Nov 18

KUCHING: The agenda for the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) Steering Committee meeting scheduled this Monday (Nov 18) is not known yet as the meeting was called by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, said Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

“We don’t know. The PM (Tun Mahathir) called for a meeting so we will see what he has to say,” she told reporters when met after the inaugural Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Convention at the Borneo Convention Centre (BCCK) this morning.

Nonetheless, Sharifah Hasidah hoped that the meeting would discuss matters relating to the state sales tax on petroleum products, which Petronas was due to pay.

“We also don’t know what it is (going to be) about, but hopefully it will talk about the tax also.

“Should be the last one for this year. We wait for Monday,” she added.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong said on Sept 5 that the MA63 taskforce had submitted a final report report on Aug 31.

The report was submitted to the prime minister, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and all Steering Committee members for review.

It was reported that the committee had looked into several matters, including the status of MA63 in the context of existing legislation and the rights of Sabah and Sarawak to their natural resources, the amendment of Article 1 of the Federal Constitution, and administrative matters that could be delegated to the two states.

When asked about the report on Sept 5, Abang Johari refrained from commenting, saying there were still many more meetings to come.