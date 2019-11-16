AirAsia partners Kiwi.co to expand online offerings

SEPANG: Low-cost airline, AirAsia has partnered with Kiwi.co, a travel technology company, to expand its online offerings, including flights on other airlines at its website airasia.com.

AirAsia Group Bhd co-founder and group chief executive officer (CEO) Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said website users would be able to book travels on more than 100 airlines to destinations currently not served by the airline such as Europe, New Zealand, the Middle East, and the United States.

Besides flights, the airline’s more than 50 million unique monthly users could also book their hotels, activities and more on airasia.com, he said.

“We are reinventing ourselves as more than just an airline, bringing to life our vision for airasia.com to be the region’s one-stop travel shop.

“ I never thought one day we would be selling our competitors … (why don’t) we work together when we can work together?” he told reporters after announcing the partnership here yesterday.

Fernandes, who is also the CEO of airasia.com, strongly believed the new partnership would not affect the current sales of AirAsia tickets.

He also said AirAsia has no interest in any code-sharing following the partnership.

To celebrate the announcement and its recent partnership with Davis Cup by Rakuten, which takes place on Nov 18-24, 2019 in Madrid, Spain, AirAsia has kickstarted a global marketing campaign with a promotional all-in return fare to Madrid from Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Jakarta and Sydney from just RM99.

A secondary promotional all-in return fare of RM499 will also be marketed for guests who miss out on the initial fare offer.

Customers can book the promotional all-in fares to Madrid, Spain on airasia.com tomorrow from 9am local time for immediate travel until March 31, 2020. — Bernama