‘Baram dam project remains under moratorium’

KUCHING: Minister of Utilities Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom has assured the public that the Baram dam project will continue to be placed under moratorium as the Sarawak government evaluates other forms of energy generation.

According to him, floating solar and solar farms are some of the alternatives that can be considered when it comes to generating not only energy, but also revenues for Sarawak.

“There are so many ways to get sources of energy. You don’t have to open up a big area anymore,” said Dr Rundi during a press conference held after the soft launch of the International Energy Week (IEW) 2020 at the Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA) Tower in Kuching Isthmus yesterday.

He said the government had actually proposed a few hydroelectricity power dams to be built in Sarawak, but the plans had been placed on hold after considering the energy consumption of the state and the opinions of certain quarters.

“At the moment, I think our energy supply is sufficient – unless there is a demand from the other side (Indonesia), then we would work out on what’s best for us to do and venture in.”

Baram dam was first placed under moratorium by former chief minister the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem after taking into account the objections by the local community to the construction of the dam.

Dr Rundi stressed that the government was in no hurry in lifting the moratorium over Baram dam, or relooking into other hydro-dam proposals.

“We must emphasise here that we are also concerned about the environment, we’re also concerned about the livelihood of the locals and so – no (to lifting the moratorium over Baram dam). It’s not just about business matters but the social impact.”

According to Dr Rundi, at the moment the proposal to install a floating solar in Batang Ai is at the final stage.

Back on energy generation, Dr Rundi stressed that the Sarawak government had always upheld the highest standards.

“Nonetheless, I must mention here that whatever that is being done here, it is all according to the international standards. We must comply with all these before we could talk about supplying energy through hydropower.”

He said with Sarawak moving towards greener energy, hydropower energy could be generated by utilising the state’s abundant water resources and at the same time, reducing carbon emissions.

“Right now, 75 per cent of the state’s energy comes from hydropower – the rest are from coals, gas and foil fuels. Even that 25 per cent is on a downward trend as well,” said Dr Rundi.

The relocation of Indonesia’s new capital to Kalimantan would also bring economic benefits to Sarawak, via Sarawak Energy Bhd – the state’s energy and utilities corporation.

According to him, Sarawak has been earning significant amount of revenue from the purchase of energy from Kalimantan and thus, demand for energy seems to be increasing.

“With the surplus of energy produced in the state, I think it’s a very good opportunity for us to supply the excess energy outside Sarawak, including to Brunei and Sabah,” he said, adding that the Sarawak government is currently also negotiating with its counterpart in Sabah on energy supply.

On a related matter, Dr Rundi said Sarawak Energy was looking into proposals to jointly develop hydropower energy with private companies in Indonesia.

“By utilising our existing infrastructure, especially our developed transmission line infrastructure, I think it would be very beneficial for both of us. It will be a win-win situation.”

He reckoned that Sarawak Energy had been ahead of many developing and developed countries in the field of hydropower energy generation, where the firm had been invited overseas to share its experience with others.

Meanwhile, the IEW 2020 will be taking place here from Oct 6 to 8 next year.

It is set to host more than 150 exhibitors and brands from 12 countries, as well as to have 10 national pavilions with over 250 delegates expected to be taking part.

Also known as the fifth edition of the International Energy and Petroleum Expo and Conference, the event – touted as the largest energy and petroleum industry exhibition and conference in Malaysia – will gather top decision-markets to address the key issues and challenges affecting the oil and petroleum industry.