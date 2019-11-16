Cargo boat with undeclared marine products from Indonesia detained

TAWAU: A cargo boat has been detained for failing to declare its cargo of five tons of milk fish (Baulu) and 400 kgs of prawns from Indonesia yesterday.

The registered local cargo boat, which was heading to Tawau from Sg. Melayu, Sebatik Island, was intercepted and checked by marine police and immigration personnel carrying out an integrated operation led by district marine police commanding officer, DSP Mohd Nazari Ismail.

Nazari said, the boat was brought to the marine base for documentation checks where it was found that it had committed an offence by failing to declare the marine products from Indonesia.

Nazari said, two marine police officers and six personnel and seven immigration officers in two marine police boats were involved in the operation that focused on passenger ferries, passenger boats, cargo boats, trawlers for offence under the immigration, fishery, customs and supply control Acts.

He said, the passenger ferries were checked to ensure there are no immigration offences committed and other boats were checked for cross border crimes.

The operations were carried out near the border from Sg Nyamuk to Tanjung Saima waters, which are known to be used as crossing route from Sebatik Island part of Indonesia to Tawau, he said.

He said that yesterday’s operation found that the Indonesian passengers were using proper documents to enter the country. However, he added, they were many villagers living at the Malaysia and Indonesian border who brought along their passports but did not go through immigration or ignored the procedures.

Nazari said, a discussion with the Immigration Department would be held soon to resolve this matter and to avoid the trend from continuing.