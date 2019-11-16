‘Challenge to vernacular schools has malicious intent’

MIRI: Those attempting to challenge the legitimacy of vernacular schools have been accused of having malicious intent towards the country’s multiracial make-up.

Senator Alan Ling said vernacular schools show the uniqueness of Malaysia and should instead be safeguarded.

“I think this is a malicious intention to harm our unity and our multiracial spirit by irresponsible parties,” he said of Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia’s lawsuit filed at the Federal Court last month under Article 4(4) of the Federal Constitution, seeking for the apex court to decide if vernacular schools and the law that established them are constitutional.

“There is no issue of these vernacular schools dividing our people. But there are those who are using this excuse to stir up racial sentiments, create hatred, affecting the unity. That’s all rubbish.”

The Sarawak Pakatan Harapan (PH) secretary stressed that Article 152 of the Federal Constitution allows for the teaching and development of other languages.

“In fact, some vernacular schools have existed even before the formation of Malaysia. They have histories dating back to more than 100 years ago,” he said, adding that from the 600,000 students in Chinese-medium schools nationwide, about 80,000 are non-Chinese.

He told reporters this after symbolically presenting RM300,000 to SM Pei Min Middle School yesterday.

The funds were deposited into the school’s account on Oct 2.