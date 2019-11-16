CM: Immediate medical attention should have been given to ERC member Wong despite being barred from S’wak

KUCHING: Electoral Reform Committee (ERC) member Prof Dr Wong Chin Huat should have been given immediate medical attention despite being denied entry to Sarawak, said Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“There is an (existing) standard operating procedure. He (Wong) should have been given the medical treatment that he requires immediately,” said Abang Johari when met by the press after officiating at the Yayasan Sarawak Chief Minister’s Special Awards at State Legislative Assembly Complex here on Friday night.

On Thursday, Wong was supposed to take a flight back to Kuala Lumpur at 8.50pm after being denied entry to the state, but he complained of a headache and a high blood pressure reading of 194/110 while waiting in the airport’s Immigration office.

Wong said in a Facebook post that medical aid only arrived after Health Minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad intervened and arranged a doctor to check on his condition, before spending a night at Kuching General Hospital.

It is learned that Wong had boarded a flight back to Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari remarked that Wong should have check first whether he is barred from the state before travelling here.

On the other hand, Bersih 2.0 Sarawak vice-chairperson Ann Teo said in a statement that Wong was granted entry to Sarawak three months ago to participate in consultations organised by ERC and she was perplexed that Wong was denied entry this time round.

Ann also said that ERC had informed the state government that Wong would be coming for a programme jointly organised by ERC, Bersih 2.0 and non-governmental organisation Engage, but no reply was received.

When asked on the matter, Abang Johari said he leaves the decisions to the local authority since Wong is on the state immigration blacklist.

“We leave it to the security people, because there is a record (of him being on the Sarawak Immigration blacklist),” he said before departing.

When contacted on Friday, Sarawak Immigration Department director Datu Ken Leben confirmed that Wong was barred from entering the state, as Sarawak has autonomy over its immigration.

“My office only takes directive from the Chief Minister’s Office (as far as this matter is concerned),” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post on Friday.

ERC is a committee under the purview of the Prime Minister’s Department.