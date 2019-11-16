CM: S’wak pushing STEM, ICT to produce skilled workforce

KUCHING: Sarawak is actively promoting Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and information and communication technology (ICT) education in schools and tertiary institutions to produce a skilled workforce for the digital economy.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said Sarawak is taking steps to prepare the younger generation to lead and drive the state to a high-income and well-developed economy.

“For Sarawakians to benefit from the ever-changing technology of the world and the Industrial Revolution 4.0, we strongly emphasise the importance of applying digital knowledge such as big data technology, artificial intelligence, robotics, and coding to the community, especially the younger generation.

“Sarawak’s Digital Economic Strategy, which has been implemented from 2018 to 2022, outlined strategic actions to strengthen STEM and ICT education at all levels to achieve this goal,” he said in a speech read by Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah at the Petronas Playsmart Kuching yesterday.

To foster future world-class technology and digital experts, Abang Johari said it would require the full cooperation and support of all parties such as corporate bodies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and educational institutions.

In his opening speech, Petronas chairman Datuk Ahmad Nizam Salleh said Petrosains was Petronas’ commitment to helping create a STEM-rich and knowledgeable society.

“So far, four Petrosains have been opened throughout Malaysia – the Public Library Corporation in Johor, Public Library Corporation in Pahang, Sabah State Library, and the latest in Kuching Civic Centre,” he added.

He said Playsmart Petroleum was created as a satellite science centre for those outside the Klang Valley.

“Playsmart Petroleum provides learning facilities focusing on STEM learning outside of the classroom for communities with limited access. It is equipped with interactive exhibits and offers STEM-based programmes similar to the Petrosains centre at Suria KLCC but on a smaller scale,” he added.

Among those present at the event were State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion, Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Snowdan Lawan, and Petrosains chief executive officer Fedora Zulkifli.