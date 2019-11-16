Contractors urged to liaise with Sarawak Energy before excavating

KUCHING: Contractors who have to carry out excavation works are urged to inform Sarawak Energy of the location of their sites before digging to avoid damaging underground electricity cables and disrupting power supply to customers.

Sarawak Energy’s technical teams in various locations in the state have briefed contractors on the safety requirements when working near electrical facilities.

Contractors can contact Sarawak Energy Customer Call Centre at 1300-88-3111 or email [email protected] to notify SEB of their works near electrical infrastructure or seek assistance to trace and mark the buried underground cable routes on site. This service is provided free by the utility corporation.

Sarawak Energy had been raising public awareness on the risks of damaging underground cables through advertorials in local dailies, social media and on-site engagements.

Despite these efforts, many contractors still ignored the advice and did not contact Sarawak Energy for cable tracing prior to excavation. This often resulted in unnecessary power outages besides endangering the safety of the excavator operator.

Since 2018, there are about 300 cases of damaged underground cables caused by third party contractor’s negligence, costing the utility approximately RM2.2 million to repair.

This year alone, around 150 cases of cable damages were recorded with damages costing Sarawak Energy nearly RM830,000. These incidents could have been avoided if the contractors work closely with Sarawak Energy’s technical team.

Sarawak Energy also reminded contractors to comply with the Electricity Ordinance, the Electricity Rules 1999 and the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 when working near electrical facilities.

They must observe the basic safety guideline which is to keep at least 15 feet or five meters away from these electrical facilities.