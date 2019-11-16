Fishing vessel detained, catch seized for fishing close to shore

LAHAD DATU: Lahad Datu marine police force (MPF) yesterday detained a fishing vessel for illegal fishing in the waters off Tungku.

Region Four MPF commander, ACP Mohamad Pajeri Ali, said, the fishing vessel was detained during Ops Gelora conducted in the area at about 9.30 am.

Mohamad Pajeri said during the operation, a MPF patrol noted that the boat skipper was fishing in the area which was less than three nautical miles from the coast.

“The MPF team seized 1,100 kilograms of various types of fish estimated to worth about RM5,500. The boat skipper and six crew members of the vessels, aged between 40 and 43 years old, and the seized catch were later taken to the Merabung post to be handed to the Fisheries Department for further action,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 8 (b) of Fisheries Act 1985 for violating the licence terms.

Mohamad Pajeri said, MPF will not compromise on any offences as fishing near the coastal areas is very dangerous to small boat fishermen and the ecosystem, including the corals.

He also urged the public to convey any information on criminal activities to the marine operation centre at 088 454819.