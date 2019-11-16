GPS to hold sessions on devt, land matters, MA63 at its convention today

KUCHING: Members of state ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will be briefed on the state’s development programme, land matters and issues surrounding the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) during the GPS convention taking place at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today.

The event commences at 7am with breakfast, followed by the presentations on the topics ‘GPS Development Programme for Sarawak’, ‘Land’ and ‘MA63’.

According to the programme, the first session runs from 8.30am to 9.30am and is chaired by former Julau MP Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum. The panellists are Minister of Utilities Datuk Sri Dr Stephen Rundi, Assistant Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development Datuk Julaihi Narawi, and Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang who is also Padawan Municipal Council chairman.

The second session on ‘Land’, running from 2pm to 3pm, is chaired by Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Datu Dr Penguang Manggil, with Santubong MP Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and Mulu assemblyman Datuk Gerawat Gala as panellists.

The third session on ‘MA63’, from 3pm to 4pm, is chaired by Batang Sadong MP Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, with Assistant Minister in Chief Minister’s Department (Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali and Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Dato Sebastian Ting, as panellists.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is also GPS chairman and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) president, is set to officiate at the event and deliver his keynote address after the speeches by presidents of other GPS component parties – namely Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing of Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), and Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing of Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

Abang Johari is expected to deliver the closing speech around 4pm.

The event will concludeswith a dinner reception, also at BCCK.