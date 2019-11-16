JPJ says understands road tax renewal woes of rural vehicle owners but hands tied

MIRI: Vehicle owners in rural areas have no alternative but to bring their vehicles to the Road Transport Department (JPJ) for inspection and road tax renewal.

“The Ministry of Transport and JPJ are aware of the inconvenience for rural vehicle owners but the issue will be resolved once the system is updated next year,” said JPJ Sarawak director Mohd Syafiq Anas Abdullah at a press conference during a special e-hailing service operation at Miri Airport Road yesterday.

He added that motorcycle owners of 150cc and above, and all cars must bring their vehicles to JPJ Automotive Engineering to get the original road tax renewal rates.

On Wednesday, state Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin was reported to have disagreed with the new JPJ system implemented on Oct 25 saying that JPJ needed to come out with a practical solution that would not inconvenience the people, especially those living in rural areas.

Lee also urged federal officers to visit Sarawak to see the problems faced by the people and get a clear understanding of the situation especially the geographical challenges, adding he would raise the issue with federal Transport Minister Anthony Loke during his meeting next Monday.

Seven officers and 15 JPJ members were involved in operation targeting e-hailing drivers here yesterday. Also present were JPJ Miri chief Maya Morshidi and her deputy Yusniman Muhamad.