Miss Scuba International contestants visit Bukit Harapan

KOTA KINABALU: Twenty-three contestants of Miss Scuba International visited Bukit Harapan in the afternoon on the November 14.

They come from countries and regions including Australia, Belgium, Benelux, China, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Japan, Latvia, Macau, Malaysia, Mauritius, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Africa, Sweden, Chinese Taipei, United Kingdom and USA.

They spent time dancing, singing songs, performing Taekwondo and drawing with the children at the charity home.

These international beauties interacted with the children, enjoyed their time together at the home, led by founder cum President of Miss Scuba International, Robert Lo.

“This is my first time visiting a charity home. I feel connected to the children here even though we come from different countries. I believe that we not only can contribute monetarily or in kind, but to also spend time with them,” said Miss Papua New Guinea, Serena Paul.

In the afternoon, these beauties visited Mari-Mari Cultural Village, to learn about cultural diversity of Sabah’s ethnic groups and their daily traditional activities. They were shown different cultural activities, such as cooking using bamboo, starting fire without matches, making traditional snacks and drinks, and blowpipe target shooting. “I have learnt about the local culture of Sabah people in Mari-Mari Cultural Village, I am amazed by how friendly these people are! ” exclaimed Miss China, Zhu HongYan.

The contestants of Miss Scuba International will be preparing for the grand finals today. This home grown international pageant aims to increase marine conservation awareness and to promote safe diving practices through worldwide professional training organizations, hence elevating international tourism and cultural appreciation.

