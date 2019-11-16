PBS says ‘no’ to PSS until govt makes issuance details crystal-clear – Ongkili

PENAMPANG: Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) has rejected the Sabah Temporary Pass (PSS) until the issuance details are made crystal-clear by the government, said its president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Johnity Ongkili.

Ongkili said PBS wants to be involved in a study on the relevance of the Sabah Temporary Pass (PSS) issuance that is expected to roll out June 1, 2020.

“We are persistent with it. No compromise. So, we reject the PSS until its procedures are clear. I’ve asked it in Parliament… what are the procedures, the process? Who are the people who filter?” asked the PBS president.

“More and more people are supporting us (on this matter),” he added after the 34th PBS Annual Congress launch at the Kadazan Dusun Cultural Association (KDCA) Hall here yesterday.

During his keynote address, Ongkili alleged the PSS is evidence of the Parti Warisan Sabah-led government’s flaws and disrespect of laws that would influence the people’s votes in the next general elections.

He elaborated that this is because the PSS, which will replace the IMM13, Burung-burung and Census Certificate, is expected to benefit 600,000 illegal immigrants in the state.

“Instead of sending them back, it seems that the current government would like them to stay in the state longer.

“The Home Ministry had recently announced that illegal foreigners in Sabah will be issued the PSS, in short. The government claims that the pass, which is expected to take effect from June 1 next year, would ensure more effective enforcement due to the availability of centralized and standardized data of immigrants.

“The PSS, with a fee of RM120, will be issued by state Immigration Department, with biometric, fingerprints and profile picture of its holder, and is renewable every three years, and about 600,000 immigrants will benefit from this scheme.

“We question the government’s intention for issuing the PSS, we, in PBS, fear that the pass will be misused by certain quarters. We fear that some greedy people would make a business out of it. There is every possibility the pass could be used as a supporting document for the holders to apply for a Permanent Residence (PR) status in Sabah, or even citizenship through acquisition of MyKads.

“To date, the process of issuance is still unclear. We have yet to see any detailed information on its implementation. We call on the government to not ‘gadai’ (pawn) Sabah to the illegal immigrants. Sabah is ours; we need to protect this state for the good of our future generations. If we allow the move to be implemented without a thorough study, we fear we will lose Sabah to the illegal immigrants, they would soon populate our State,” he added.

Ongkili also reiterated his call for a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) on the issuance of citizenship documents in Sabah.

“Give us the details and let us to also study the relevance of issuing the PSS. We want to be involved because we care for our children and their children’s future. Meantime, these alleged 600,000 illegal immigrants must first be screened, documented and deported,” he said.

“They can only come back through the proper way. PBS realises that Sabah is a growing state, lots of development are taking place, and there is a need for more labourers. The state is open to foreigners, but they must enter the state through proper channels and regulations, and Sabah must free itself from illegal immigrants,” emphasized Ongkili.