PKR Miri to proceed with state level convention, awaiting approval letter from Sarawak MPN

MIRI: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Miri branch is expecting over a thousand delegates to attend the party’s state-level convention next Saturday (Nov 23) at Pullman Hotel here.

A spokesman for the Miri PKR Office said currently, they were still waiting for an official approval letter from the State Council (MPN) on the matter.

“Although our chief and MP, Dr Michael Teo confirmed that the State PKR Convention will proceed as scheduled, the party will still have to wait for an official approval letter from the Sarawak MPN, including the programme for the day, as Miri is only hosting the event,” said the spokesperson when contacted today.

A meeting is also scheduled to be held on Monday (Nov 18) to finalise preparations for the one-day convention.

Yesterday, Dr Teo at a press conference held at the PKR headquarters in Petaling Jaya said the Sarawak PKR convention will continue as planned despite the state party chief calling it off.

He said he had received the blessing of party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and PKR state convention director Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad to proceed with the plan.

“I would like to reaffirm the earlier decision to host Keadilan Sarawak Konvensyen in Miri despite the announcement of cancellation made by MPN,” he said.

Dr Teo added that to call off the convention at this stage following state chairperson Baru Bian’s directive would be unfair to state PKR members who had made arrangements to attend the event.

“This is because we have made necessary preparations and members have already been informed by notice circulated dated as early as Nov 12.

“We were made to understand that some members have already made arrangements in terms of buying tickets, booking the accommodation to stay and transportation and last minute cancellation of the event would not only be unfair to these members, but would also give a bad impression to the party,” he stressed.