Puppet parade in Kuching wins spot in The Malaysia Book of Records

KUCHING: A national record was created when a total of 630 puppeteers turned up in a single puppet parade, earning them a spot in The Malaysia Book of Records for ‘Most Number of Puppeteers in a Puppet Parade’.

Held in front of Kuching South City Council (MBKS) building today, the parade attracted around 2,000 participants, with 630 registered with puppets.

World Puppet Carnival Asian Continental Director and parade organiser Gerald Goh said this was something that has never been done before and expressed his thanks to everyone who contributed to the creation of the new record.

“The schools played a very important role, and of course the public. We have actually prepared for this for a few months. We wanted to make sure that there are really puppeteers. That means they need to have a puppet in their hands when they take part in the parade.

“We are very strict about it. Some parents are not registered as puppeteers as they didn’t come with puppets,” he told reporters after The Malaysia Book of Records officials awarded his event company Impression Sarawak for organising the parade.

Goh added that they had organised a few workshops in schools and for the public over one week, and actually gotten 1,500 puppets made, but many did not turn up for the parade.

The puppeteers who participated will be given certificates by The Malaysia Book of Records to acknowledge their role in creating the record.

The record-setting parade was held in conjunction with the Rainforest World Puppet Carnival (RWPC) that took place from Nov 11 to 16 here.

Puppeteers from 17 countries attended this year’s RWPC – the Asian version of the Europe-based World Puppet Carnival (WPC) that has been touring internationally for around a decade.

Present at the event were MBKS mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng, Permanent Secretary of the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry Hii Chang Kee and The Malaysia Book of Records director (marketing solutions) Jwan Heah.