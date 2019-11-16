Rafizi: No intention to return to active politics

SHAH ALAM: PKR vice-president, Mohd Rafizi Ramli does not intend to return to the national political arena in the near future after he has been acquitted of charges under the Banking and Financial Institutions Act (BAFIA) by the Shah Alam High Court yesterday.

He said he was more comfortable spending time with his family and wanted to be just an ordinary citizen.

“I am not interested (on returning to active politics) for the time being. Many did not understand (that) the political field takes up much of my time and energy from me and my family.

“I have mentioned from the beginning that I am not interested in government or public post. I reckon that in the next three to four years, I just want to be an ordinary person,” he told reporters when met outside the High Court chambers here yesterday.

Earlier the High Court acquitted Mohd Rafizi of BAFIA charges and fully discharged him from the 30-month jail sentence meted out by the Sessions Court on Feb 7 2018.

Also acquitted and discharged by the court of the same charges was bank clerk, Johari Mohamad.

Asked whether he was prepared to assist PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in national politics, the former Pandan MP said it depended on his leader.

“It is his right (Anwar). I think friends in PKR and Anwar himself knew that when I left the corporate world about 10 or 11 years ago, I did not have any ambition for any posts.

“We have a mission at that time which was to change the government. At that time, the people said changing the government meant the end of the world, now it has been proven there was no apocalypse,” he said. — Bernama