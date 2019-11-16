Rift over Azmin’s Youth Convention snub widens

PKR plunges into deeper crisis after its central leadership overruled Sarawak chapter’s decision to cancel its state convention next month

KUCHING: The rift within Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) widened further after its central body overruled its Sarawak chapter’s decision to cancel its state-level convention over the snubbing of deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali at the party’s Youth congress in Melaka next month.

Central leadership council member Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, who is the national PKR conventions director, said the party’s Sarawak convention in Miri on Nov 23 would go ahead as scheduled.

He also denied the claim by PKR Sarawak chief Baru Bian and seven other state party leaders that PKR has turned its back on democracy by making unilateral decisions.

“Our commitment to organisational discipline and rules comes before any tradition,” said Nik Nazmi.

He believed that state leadership council (MPN) in PKR Sarawak would not come to a hasty decision to cancel the convention as the date and venue had long been discussed and decided.

According to Nazmi, the party decided to invite PKR advisory council chairman Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail instead of Azmin to officiate at the party’s Youth congress because Azmin failed to respond to the party’s invitation and had been absent from regular party meetings.

Earlier, PKR Sarawak MPN led by Baru as its chairman said they called off the upcoming state convention in protest to the move to stop Azmin from officiating at the Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) National Convention, the party’s Youth congress.

In a joint statement issued yesterday, the state MPN said they were dismayed and disturbed that Azmin’s invitation to officiate at the youth convention was rescinded by the AMK National wing leader and all the AMK state chiefs unilaterally.

“MPN Sarawak calls on Keadilan’s top leadership to avert a party crisis immediately. Until and unless it is resolved satisfactorily and democratic principles are restored and honoured within the party, the Keadilan Sarawak Convention slated for the 23rd of November in Miri, Sarawak is cancelled,” said the statement.

It was signed by MKN Sarawak chairman Baru Bian, deputy chairman Baharuddin Mokhsen, vice chairman I Willie Mongin, vice chairman II Nicholas Bawin Anggat, vice chairman III Voon Shiak Ni and vice chairman V Nurhanim Mokhsen.

PKR national vice-president Ali Biju and PKR Sarawak election director See Chee How also signed the statement.

The statement pointed out that it has been a longstanding tradition and convention of all political parties worldwide to have the deputy president officiate at the conventions of the various wings of the parties and PKR has followed this tradition since its inception.

“This tradition has been summarily discarded despite more than two thirds majority of elected AMK National office bearers signing their unequivocal support for the deputy president to officiate at their convention.

“This unilateral decision by a handful of leaders to rescind the invitation shows no respect for the voice of Keadilan (PKR) members represented by elected office bearers. Democracy within the party is now under serious threat and is being blatantly disregarded.

“Where is the principle of ‘one member one vote’? If left unchecked, disregarding this will make Keadilan’s democratic principles an embarrassing farce,” they said.

On Nov 13, a group of 21 PKR Youth central leaders in a joint statement condemned PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution for triggering a ‘leadership crisis’ by retracting an invitation to Azmin to officiate at the AMK convention.

“Saifuddin is sending the wrong message to the members, unless the secretary-general wants divisions and rebellion brewing in the party,” said the statement by the group which represents over 80 per cent of PKR Youth’s central leadership.

PKR has been beset by upheavals since the last party elections when members were divided between the teams of Azmin and his opponent Rafizi Ramli for the post of deputy president.

Rafizi was openly supported by party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Saifuddin, resulting in a public spat between Azmin and Anwar.