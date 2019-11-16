RM500 special payment to Sabah civil servants

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government will make a RM500 special payment to civil servants in the state in January next year, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

He said the payment was to encourage department heads and civil servants to work harder to improve the quality of service to the people.

“This special payment is in line with the federal government’s announcement in 2020 Budget,” he said when tabling the 2020 State Budget in the State Legislative Assembly here yesterday.

Mohd Shafie said in recognition of the service and dedication of the department heads and officials as well as civil servants in carrying out various plans, the state government would consider the proposal to gradually raise the grade of department heads.

“The gradual increase will be implemented beginning the middle of 2020, depending on the state’s financial position,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shafie, who is also Sabah Finance Minister, said RM4.14 billion was allocated for next year compared to RM4.16 billion for this year.

He said that next year revenue was estimated to be RM4.19 billion with a surplus of RM48.55 million.

This showed that Sabah’s financial position remained healthy and stable, he said.

“Carrying the theme ‘Accelerating Development for the People’s Well-Being’, the budget is based on the aspirations and commitment of the state government to boost and accelerate state development for the well-being of the people,” he said.

He said petroleum royalty of RM1.7 billion is expected to be a major contributor to the state’s revenue or 40.55 per cent of the overall budget.

Revenue from sales tax on lottery tickets is expected to remain at RM60 million while sales tax on slot machines would drop drastically from RM18 million to RM1.5 million following the state government decision to not allow slot machines businesses to renew their licences once expire, he said.

Mohd Shafie said the budget allocated RM960.9 million for development in 2020 consisting RM735.6 million from state government allocations and RM225.2 million from federal government allocations. – Bernama