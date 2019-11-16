SCCI Bintulu holds talk on modern farming

BINTULU: A talk on ‘Maximising Soil and Crop Productivity to Increase Income for Farmers’, held by Sarawak Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Bintulu at its premises recently, received overwhelming response.

The 90-minute talk was conducted by Prof Ahmed Osumanu Haruna Haruna and his team of research doctorate students from Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) Bintulu Campus, and it was followed by a question-and-answer session.

Among those present were Pemanca Datuk Francis Toh, president of Bintulu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry Temenggong Datuk Barry Yek, local community leaders and prominent businessmen.

In his welcoming speech, Yek said SCCI had always been working closely with the government in economic development, and he also emphasised the importance of applying scientific knowledge in farming.

“The talk was held in line with the government’s emphasis on modern agriculture development together with other strategies to enable Sarawak to become a high income state,” he stated.

Yek then thanked the committee members for their great work and called upon more companies to join SCCI Bintulu.