Section of Ordinance used to file ad hoc admission for Musa’s lawyer non-existent – Senator

KOTA KINABALU: Senator Datuk Douglas Lind, who is a lawyer representing Chief Minister Datuk Shafie Apdal in an upcoming civil appeal by Tan Sri Musa Aman, who sought a declaration that Musa is a lawful Sabah Chief Minister, had filed for an ad hoc admission of Datuk Anantham Kasinather to be heard again.

Douglas had filed for the matter to be recalled via a letter to the High Court here yesterday evening through his firm Lind Willie Wong and Chin.

In the letter, Douglas pointed out that the Section 10 (c) (1) of the Advocates Ordinance which was used for admission of Anantham to appear as senior counsel in Musa’s appeal was a non-existant law.

“It was an old Ordinance and the Section had been abolished by the Act of Parliament.

“The date of Royal Assent obtained for Advocates Ordinance (Sabah) (Amendment) Act 2017 was on March 20, 2017 and date of publication in the Gazette was on March 30, 2017,” Douglas explained.

He said that to him the application was allegedly defective.

“Our firm was never informed about the hearing yesterday but the applicant’s solicitor had served cause papers to our firm, last time they served us was yesterday (November 14),” claimed Douglas.

He further claimed their client is an interested party, if they was not entitled to be present, why our firm was served with the cause papers dated October 8 and November 14.

He added that the appeal would be heard at the Court of Appeal sitting here on November 28.