Timorese jailed, caned for sexual assault on nine-year-old girl

LAHAD DATU: The Sessions Court here yesterday sentenced a Timorese to 10 years in jail and three strokes of the cane for physical sexual assault on a nine-year-old girl.

The 34-year-old passport holder, Markus Pekan Ben Boy, pleaded guilty before Sessions Court Judge Zaini Fisher @ Fisal to a charge under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

The accused was arrested on November 3, this year after the victim’s father brought him to the police station and lodged a report.

During the proceedings, the court was told that the incident occurred at a building in Bandar Sri Perdana about 8pm on November 2, this year after the victim followed the accused to Fajar centre to buy lottery tickets.

The victim who knew the accused was later brought to a liquor shop as the accused wanted to charge his mobile phone.

The accused consumed alcoholic drinks with his friends before requesting a friend to book a e-hailing ride for him at 7.30pm.

They later disembarked at Bandar Sri Perdana and while on their way home, the accused stopped at a building and told the victim that he wanted to teach her something.

The accused, who sat near the victim, later inserted his finger into the girl’s underpants and touched her private parts, and when he wanted to do it for the second time, the victim refused and requested to go home.

The accused warned her not to tell anyone about the incident.

However, about noon on November 3, the victim told her father about the incident after which the father confronted him and the accused admitted he had committed the offence.

He was later brought to the police station.

The accused was ordered to serve his sentence from the date of arrest. Deputy public prosecutor, Mohd Ali Imran prosecuted.