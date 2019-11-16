Two detained after youth killed in fight

KOTA KINABALU: Two men were arrested for allegedly attacking a 20-year-old youth who died of multiple wounds at the Likas Hospital, here yesterday night.

The fight stemmed from some misunderstanding with a villager at Kampung Numbak in Manggatal.

The victim, identified as Samsul Robert, was pronounced dead by doctors around 12.44am yesterday due to injuries he sustained on his waist, buttock and head.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said the incident was believed to have happened when the victim approached two men from the village around 11pm on Thursday.

“A quarrel between the three men resulted in one of them attacking the victim with a knife.

“The victim sustained three stab wounds on his left waist, buttock and and the back of his head.

“Other villagers found the victim in a pool of blood and took him to lodge a police report at the Alamesra Police Station.

“He (victim) was then taken to the Likas Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead by doctors shortly upon his arrival,” said Habibi.

Following the incident, a police team was deployed to the village and managed to apprehend both suspects, in their 20s, for investigation.

Police also recovered the knife that was allegedly used in the attack, said Habibi, adding that the case would be investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.