Yong dares Fong to face her in Pending

KUCHING: Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong has thrown down the gauntlet to the State Legal Counsel Dato Sri JC Fong to face her in the Pending seat in the next state election.

Her dare was in response to Fong’s challenge to her to meet him face to face, waive her immunity and repeat the allegations she made against him (Fong) outside the State legislative assembly (DUN).

“If he (Fong) wants further to have the issue vindicated, I challenge him to stand as a candidate under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in Pending in the coming State election.

“I am elected by the voters in Pending, I do my duty as the representative of the voters in Pending. Let the voters in Pending be the ultimate judge on this matter,” said Yong in a press statement yesterday.

Yong added that as an elected representative, it is her duty to bring up issues that concern the people of Sarawak.

“In the just concluded Sarawak State Assembly, I pointed out some Petros Board members who either have shares or hold directorships in companies that procured contract projects from Petronas. There is an issue of conflict of interest (here).

“As for JC Fong’s challenge to bring the matter to the Court of Law, my simple answer is that it is my constitutional rights to speak in the DUN without fear or favour and the judge of my performance and what I said in the DUN is the people of Sarawak in general and voters in Pending in particular,” she asserted.

Yong said she has no intention to “fight JC Fong in the Court of Law” over part of her speech in the just concluded DUN sitting which Fong perceived as injurious to his character.

“If he is of the view that what I said is wrong, he, as the Sarawak State Legal Advisor, is in the position to have his defence or argument read out by any one of the State Ministers during the DUN sitting to refute my statement in it. Why did he not do so?”

On Nov 6, 2019, the DUN expunged the allegations by Yong but her debate speech on the 2020 State Budget went viral in social media.

Fong in a press conference earlier yesterday said there is no recourse for him to seek justice when Yong used her parliamentary privilege to utter false allegations against him in the DUN and then hide behind its protection.

Fong called on members of the august House to move a petition against Yong to seek her expulsion from the DUN for breaching a standing order that disallows any member from casting aspersions on the character of others.

It is believed that Yong flew to Kuala Lumpur yesterday morning and she did not respond to query why she went on travelling when Fong wished to meet her at 3pm at the DUN cafeteria.