2020 State Budget as forward looking – IDS

KOTA KINABALU: Institute for Development Studies (IDS) Acting Chief Executive Officer Anthony Kiob fully supports the Sabah State Budget 2020 which was tabled by Minister of Finance and Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal in the State Legislative Assembly last Friday.

Anthony said the budget which was comprehensive, inclusive and forward looking put great emphasis on Sabah’s development agenda which he believed would stimulate the state’s socio-economic landscape to a higher level.

“The budget plan all pointing to the right direction for Sabah to strive to be a state that develops in a balance manner in all aspects of the sectors,” he said.

Anthony said the emphasis on the industrial sector as engine of growth indicates that the state is ready to face the challenges on the hype of I.R. 4.0.

“This is a positive move towards Sabah’s development as the allocation as spelt out in the budget serves as a catalyst to realise the state development aspirations holistically,” he said.

The surplus budget of RM48.55 million covers all crucial areas and it takes into account the need of marginalized groups such as the disabled communities, senior citizen and single mothers who are in the poor category.

“We are also hopeful that all the strategies laid out in the budget are able to materialize the plans for Sabah to elevate itself out of the poverty threat,” he added.

In addition, there is also a substantial allocation allocated for our youths who are the pillar to the state’s future development agenda.

“The surplus budget indicates that the economy is well managed under the administration of the current government and under the Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal,” said Anthony.

He said the drafting of the budget prioritises the wellbeing of the people, in line with the State Government’s direction in developing the state, which encompasses all aspect of the community.