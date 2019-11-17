500,000 visitors expected at HPPNK 2019 in Johor Bahru

KUALA LUMPUR: Some 500,000 domestic and foreign visitors are expected to visit the National Farmers, Livestock Breeders and Fishermen Day (HPPNK) 2019 at Plaza Angsana, Johor Bahru.

The event from Nov 28 to Dec 1 is expected to generate RM30 million worth of transactions.

It will be a platform for farmers, livestock breeders, and fishermen to highlight the latest technology in agricultural products.

Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry (MoA) secretary-general Datuk Mohd Sallehhuddin Hassan said in addition to offering business opportunities in the agriculture sector, HPPNK 2019 also seeks to acknowledge farmers, livestock breeders, and fishermen as the main contributors to the nation’s food basket.

“The HPPNK 2019, which involves cooperation between the Johor state government and the MoA, in which the Farmers’ Organisation Authority (LPP) is the implementing agency, will provide opportunities and a platform for the community, especially farmers, breeders, and fishermen through the expo to showcase and promote their products,” he said in a press statement.

Mohd Sallehhuddin said the celebration is also expected to attract young people to the field of agriculture and enable them to see that agriculture could be an avenue to generate a high income.

For the HPPNK 2019, there will be 13 state pavilions with their own identities, culture, exhibitions, and food, which can be enjoyed by visitors while 345 popular dishes and other agricultural products from around the country will be introduced to visitors.

Among the other attractions are at least 350 sales booths available for rent in product marketing clusters over the course of HPPNK.

The products featured will be segmented through features like Ready To Export (RTE), aesthetic value, wellness, celebrity corner, dry products, fresh and wet sales, food and beverages, and more.

Sallehhuddin said HPPNK 2019 seeks to highlight the concept of modernisation of agriculture and technology

in the country’s agribusiness industry.

“Through sophisticated technology, more agricultural products can be produced more effectively and indirectly lead to the country’s food self-sufficiency and make the country fully modernised by 2030. Among the exciting things to be exhibited at HPPNK 2019 are drones that can be used in the agriculture sector and the Internet of Things to encourage the Malaysian agricultural industry to transition to internet-based agriculture, through the use of digital technology and Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR 4.0),” he said.

Themed ‘Our Food Our Future’, HPPNK 2019 also aims to build public confidence in the latest research and technology in developing and improving the country’s agriculture industry by enabling locals to apply all agricultural technologies introduced.

“HPPNK 2019 will develop a large marquee tent that will accommodate six clusters of key activities under HPPNK 2019, namely food and beverage, lifestyle, well-being, agriculture, agro technology, and human capital development,” said Sallehhuddin.

Among the new attractions for HPPNK this year are Kenduri Rakyat Nasi Ambeng, as well as a Culture and Art, and Job Fair, which aims to target non-traditional visitors.