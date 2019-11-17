Baru: RM1.2b saved via Pan Borneo cost rationalisation

KUCHING: The cost rationalisation process for the Pan Borneo Highway (PBH) project has to date resulted in savings of RM1.2 billion.

Works Minister Baru Bian said reducing the project cost to RM29 billion would enable the savings to be channelled to other projects to drive economic growth in Sarawak and Sabah, such as the construction of the 165km Trans Borneo Highway linking Sarawak and Sabah to East Kalimantan, Indonesia.

“We know that the Indonesian government will move their capital to Borneo. This is good news for us all.

“Among the major components of the (Trans Borneo Highway) project is a package worth RM600 million for 40km of Kalabakan-Serudong Road in Tawau and construction of a Customs, Immigration, Quarantine and Security (CIQS) Complex and government housing quarters,” he said during the Works Ministry Media Appreciation Dinner and Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) Media Awards Night on Friday.

Baru stressed that the Pakatan Harapan (PH)-led federal government was committed to completing the PBH project to ensure that infrastructure development would be a catalyst for the economic growth in Sarawak and Sabah.

He also encouraged the media to produce articles on rapid modernisation of industrial infrastructure, in order to convey the benefits of each project’s implementation to the people.

“The Works Ministry has always regarded the media as a strategic partner to the ministry. I hope the good relationship between us all can continue to strengthen and you can help us to disseminate important information to the public regarding the ministry’s initiatives.

“The ministry and the six agencies under its purview have mobilised expertise and energy to ensure that technological, innovation, and human capital development is a priority in the ministry’s development agenda,” he said.

The Borneo Post writers Yvonne Tuah Merawin and Sharon Kong Yih Hieng won the first and third prizes, respectively, for the Print and News Portal Media Category.

Yvonne, with her article ‘Clearing the air for construction’ received RM5,000, a trophy and, a certificate, while Kong’s article ‘The business of rail connectivity’ bagged her RM2,000, a trophy, and a certificate.

This was the third consecutive year that The Borneo Post had won first prize in the Print and News Portal Media Category.

Other award categories were Photography Award, and Television/Online Video Broadcast.