Chong: Tanjung Piai by-election result must be taken seriously by PH leadership

KUCHING: The Tanjung Piai by-election result must be taken seriously by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) leadership, said Sarawak PH chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

Chong said although the election result may only be the result of one by-election, but it is nevertheless the general indication of the people’s dissatisfaction towards the performance of the Pakatan Harapan Government after 18 months in government.

“This is just like a term assessment for the PH Government with the 15th General Elections as the final year examination.

“From this term assessment, the PH Government has failed miserably. Not only did we not gain any increase in Malay support, we have lost the majority of the Chinese support,” he said in a press statement today.

In noting that the people have spoken loud and clear, Chong said it is time for the top leadership and the cabinet to urgently make amend and re-think the government’s policies and direction henceforth.

“The PH leadership should not take console in the fact that there is another three and a half year to go before the next General Election.

“This is because the Sarawak State Election will be held latest by September 2021. The Sarawak State Election will be the mid-year assessment for the PH Government.

“If PH Government fails again, the momentum will carry itself to the end of the term.”

Therefore, Chong said between now and the next Sarawak State Elections which may be held as early as six months from now, there must be a discernible change of Federal Government policies in the right direction.

“We do not need to search far for what is the right direction. We only need to refer to the GE14 PH Manifesto which had won us the Government, which is in general, a middle-path, progressive and fair government for all races.”

He also urged all the Sarawak Pakatan Harapan members and supporters to not be despaired by the result of Tanjung Piai by-election.

“It is a battle lost but not the war.”

Chong said: “From another perspective, the Tanjung Piai fiasco is a blessing in disguise.

“It gave us the early warning signal rather than letting us find out the hard fact after the Sarawak State Election or the 15th General Election.”

Barisan Nasional (BN) reclaimed the Tanjung Piai parliamentary seat from the ruling alliance Pakatan Harapan (PH) after its candidate Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng won the six-cornered by-election on Saturday with a 15,086-vote majority.

The former two-term Tanjung Piai Member of Parliament polled 25,466 votes against the 10,380 garnered by his closest contender Karmaine Sardini of PH.

Four other candidates lost their deposits for securing less than one-eights or 12.5 per cent of the total votes.

Gerakan’s Wendy Subramaniam managed to get only 1,707 votes, followed by Datuk Dr Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz of Berjasa (850), and two independents, Dr Ang Chuan Lock (380) and Faridah Aryani Abdul Ghaffar (32).