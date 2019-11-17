Clean-up begins in HK after week of chaos

HONG KONG: A clean-up began across Hong Kong yesterday with pro-government groups removing bricks and debris from roads after a week of widespread disruption and violence as pro-democracy protesters changed tactics to sink the city deeper into chaos.

Their ‘Blossom Everywhere’ campaign of roadblocks, vandalism and protest across the semi-autonomous financial hub shut down large chunks of the train network, forced schools and shopping malls to close and stretched police resources.

The tactic blocked major intersections and highways with barricades made from bricks, furniture, bins and steel barriers, while university campuses became bases for stockpiling petrol bombs and supplies.

Hundreds of government supporters yesterday began knocking down improvised walls concreted into the road by pro-democracy protesters, whose demonstrations have rocked Hong Kong for more than five months.

As the afternoon wore on, scores of broad-shouldered men with crew-cuts and wearing identical gym kits emerged from the barracks of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in Kowloon in ranks, swiftly removing bricks from the road and scooping up debris.

It was not immediately clear who the men were but they jogged back to the garrison after a lightning-quick organised clean.

Chinese soldiers from the Hong Kong garrison are rarely seen outside — especially on the street in formation — and any deployment is likely to heat up tensions in the city.

China, which regained control of Hong Kong from the British in 1997, has ramped upped its rhetoric against the protesters, with President Xi Jinping this week warning the protests threatened the “once country, two systems” model under which it is governed.

Arguments and scuffles also broke out on Saturday between pro-government and pro-democracy activists still occupying parts of a university campus.

Elsewhere at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Kowloon, student protesters also began clearing rubbish, but insisted they wanted to maintain an occupation of the campus and keep control of one of the major tunnels to Hong Kong Island.

The Cross-Harbour tunnel has been closed since Tuesday, its toll booths torched and piles of rubble laid across the road.

“We are here for the long term,” a 20-year-old student who identified himself only as E said.

“We want to do our part and come back to help clean up while it’s not so tense today.”

A 21-year-old student who identified herself as Mario said they intended to continue the strike next week.

“That’s how I feel, but I have to emphasise that in this movement everyone is an individual, there’s no way to ensure that everyone’s thinking the same thing.” — AFP