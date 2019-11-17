Dr Sim warns of PH underhand tactics in next state election

KUCHING: Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian fears that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government might make use of federal enforcement agencies to harass Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the coming state election.

He said they have done it before and might not hesitate to flex their muscles again and do whatever it takes to take over the Sarawak government..

“PH will do a few things. First, they will split us. Federal Village Committee Management Council (MPKKP) is only one of their strategies, so we must be united.

“They will continue to harass us, suppress and oppress us through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), the police and many more, they will continue to oppress us,” said Dr Sim in his address at the inaugural Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Convention at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) yesterday morning.

Dr Sim also alleged that the PH might try to use the Election Commission (EC) to harass GPS members and election machinery to make it difficult for them to mobilise.

One example he pointed out was that recently the requirement for party workers to obtain special permit from the police to campaign from door to door.

On top of that, since the age of voters is reduced from 21 to 18, there is no telling that PH would use this to garner votes from apparently ‘new’ voters later, he said.

“We have to be careful, and we must reach out to all these new voters aged 18 to 21,” Dr Sim said, alleging that PH might manipulate the electoral lists of rural areas.

He advised GPS members to start going down to the ground now and reach out to the voters, and tell them of the consequences if PH were to take over Sarawak.

He warned that the first thing PH would do if it were to take over the state government, was to abolish the state’s immigration autonomous right.

If that were to happen, he said Malayans would come in droves to Sarawak, taking over not just the jobs for Sarawakians but also the resources of the state. “If we are not careful, if Sarawakians don’t help Sarawak, we will lose our immigration autonomy, no more oil and gas (revenue), no more rights, our jobs will be taken over by Malayans,” said Dr Sim.