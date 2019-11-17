Drug activity under control in Pulau Gaya – CP

KOTA KINABALU: Drug activity is still under control in Pulau Gaya although there was an increase of two cases recorded on the island as compared to the same period last year, said Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah.

Omar said between January and October this year, 12 drug cases were recorded in Pulau Gaya, an increase of two cases as compared to the same period in 2018.

“Although there is an increase of two cases, drug activity, namely drug addicts among villagers on the island is still under control,” he said during the community policing at Pulau Gaya here yesterday.

The event was jointly organised by the Kota Kinabalu Police Contingent (IPD KK), Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) and Hibiscus Petroleum Bhd.

Omar said such program is important to provide education and awareness among the villagers and community of the danger and negative effect of drugs, and ways to prevent criminal activity from taking place in Pulau Gaya.

Meanwhile, Omar said illegal fish bombing activity is also on the rise especially along the island of Pulau Gaya and its surrounding.

“Illegal fish bombing is a huge offence in our country.

“This method will not only destroy the marine habitat in our ocean, but is also a dangerous activity which can bring unwanted incident or even death.

“Police and other agencies, such as the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, have been working together to curb this illegal activity and we urge villagers to refrain from being involved in such illegal activity,” he said.

Omar also pointed out that there were still reports of fishermen using fish bomb near oil rigs to make a quick catch.

This, said Omar, will not only bring danger to the fishermen but also danger to workers on oil rigs.

“Oil rig companies, such as Petronas and Hibiscus, have been working closely with the police in providing us with information on illegal fish bombing activity that are taking place near their oil rigs.

“This information will enable Marine police to take immediate action against illegal fishermen,” he said.

Among those present at the event were Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Habibi Majinji, deputy Kota Kinabalu police chief Superintendent George Abdul Rakman and Hibiscus Petroleum Bhd representative Chong Chee Siong.