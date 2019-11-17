Duo detained for fish bombing off Pulau Gaya

KOTA KINABALU: Two fishermen were detained by the Marine Operation Force (MOF) together with 20 kilograms of fish that were caught using explosives along the waters off Kampung Pondo, Pulau Gaya here on Friday.

Marine Operations Force commander ACP Hj Mohamad Pajeri Bin Ali said the arrests were made at 6 pm following a routine operation by MOF along the area.

“Two men were spotted acting suspiciously on a boat prompting my men to approach and investigate.

“Upon investigation, we found about 20 kg of fish that were caught with explosives, while the fish were estimated to be worth at around RM1,500,” he said, adding that numerous items used by the suspects were also seized.

Both suspects, in their 30s and 40s, have been remanded to be investigated under Section 26(1)(c) of the Fisheries Act 1985, which carries a maximum fine of RM20,000 and two years’ jail if found guilty.