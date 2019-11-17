Failure to fulfil GE14 manifesto promises cause PH’s fall in in the Tanjung Piai by-election – Masing

KUCHING: Pakatan Harapan (PH)’s failure to fulfil their 14th General Election (GE14) manifesto promises were the cause of their fall in the Tanjung Piai by-election yesterday, said Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing.

According to him, PH leaders thought that the people would not be swayed if they could not fulfill their GE14 manifesto promises, and thus had grossly underestimated the voters.

“That was a costly mistake on their part,” said Masing, after PH candidate Karmaine Sardini lost by a whopping 15,086 majority against Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) candidate Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng.

“They didn’t take non-fulfilment of their GE14 (manifesto promises) seriously. At Tanjung Piai, PH paid the price for not fulfilling their promises,” Masing, who is Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president said in a statement today.

He said in today’s day and age, honesty was the best policy, and wits and sarcarsm were not wanted anymore.

“Sincerity and honesty are the two human characteristics which the people want,” he added.

Another factor for the unsurprising win by BN was because the formula of putting MCA candidate fully backed by Umno and PAS, he opined.

“It’s a prelude to GE15 (15th General Election). Umno-PAS coalition will now be seen as not too Malay centric by non-Malay voters.

“There is nothing to fear on the coalition of two Malay parties,” Masing assured.