Fight over love interest ends in man’s death

KUCHING: A woman lodged a police report at about 4.30am Friday on a fight between two men at her house at Stephen Yong Link Road, which led to the death of one of them.

The deceased has been identified as Bong Wei Liang, 21, the woman’s boyfriend. The fight came about after an argument.

According to Padawan District police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan, jealousy could be the cause of the fight, and that all three were drunk after drinking with friends at a restaurant.

“The complainant (woman) was previously in a relationship with one of the men (suspect), and he had wanted to reconcile with her,” said Aidil in statement received here yesterday.

When she refused (the reconciliation), an argument ensured between the two men, which led to a fight.

During the heat of the argument, one of them (deceased) punched the other, which prompted him to stab the other man with a kitchen knife.

He was rushed to the Sarawak General Hospital and died at 1.12am yesterday due to serious injuries.

The search for a kitchen knife, which was disposed in a rubbish bin at Kuching Sentral Bus Terminal, proved futile as the bin had been cleared earlier.

The suspect admitted to stabbing the deceased with a kitchen knife.

“Remand application is ongoing for the suspect under Section 302 of the Penal Code,” said Aidil.