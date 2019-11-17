Lions Club targets 1000 participants for anniversary run

SIBU: The 2020 Lions Club of Sibu Pahlawan 20th Anniversary Charity Run on Feb 20 next year is targeting 1,000 participants to raise fund for Sibu Cancer Care Society and Agape Centre.

Organising chairwoman Mary Ong told a press conference here yesterday that the 5km run is organised by Lions Club of Sibu Pahlawan in collaboration with Sibu Xsports Club and Sibu’s Swan Cycling.

“We are rolling out the charity run on Feb 2, 2020 to coincide with Lions Club of Sibu Pahlawan’s 20th anniversary and the ninth day of the Lunar New Year. We call on members of the public to join us for a good cause,” she said.

The run divided into Men’s Open, Women’s Open, Men’s Veteran (45 years and above) and Women’s Veteran (40 years and above) will flag-off from Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang (formerly Sibu Town Square) at 6.30am.

Cash prizes of RM500, RM300 and RM150 await the top three runners in each category.with 15 consolation prizes of RM30 each, she said.

“The closing date for registration is Dec 20 with entry fee of RM50 each,” she added.

Ong explained that upon registration, participants will be issued a receipt which must be shown for collection of T-shirt and race kit on Jan 30 – 31 at Sugarbun & Pezzo, Ulu Oya, between 8am and 6pm.

Also present at the press conference were Lions Club of Sibu Pahlawan vice-president Ngu Tai Hing, Sibu Xsports Club deputy chairman Wong Ung and Sibu Swan Cycling chairman Allen Ngu.

Those interested may contact Ngu Tai Hing (013-818 0151); Tiau Kiu Ung (012-778 5958); Roger Lai Chiong Huong (019-848 1234), Wong Ung (010-400 9121) and Allen Ngu (016-866 1099).