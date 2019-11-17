Man killed after being thrown out of car in crash

KOTA KINABALU: A man was killed while four others were injured when the Proton Saga car they were travelling in crashed in front of SRJK (C) Chee Hwa at Jalan Tuaran Bypass, early yesterday.

In the 5.15am accident, Amirul Izzat Bin Rahmat, 21, was thrown out of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

State Fire and Rescue Department Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Mohd Affendy Ramin said a team of five fire and rescue personnel rushed to the scene upon receiving a distress call at 5.17 am.

“One of the passengers was pinned in his seat and it took a few minutes for fire and rescue personnel to free him, while three other passengers were earlier freed by passersby,” he said.

The injured victims, aged between 19 and 23, were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital II for treatment, while Amirul’s body was handed over to the police for further action.