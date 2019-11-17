Masing warns GPS delegates of enemies within

KUCHING: Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing has warned Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) members to be wary of enemies within the coalition.

Making this point at the 1st GPS Convention, he also cautioned that the enemy within is more dangerous that the enemy from outside.

“That is why we all have to very careful. We do not know who they are. They look like us, they talk like us, they behave like us, so how do you go after them,” he said when delivering his speech at the convention held at BCCK here yesterday.

Masing added that the enemies within will pretend to be part of them.

He called on the delegates to look to only one person ‘who is with everyone’, that is GPS captain and Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He also stressed the importance for the components in GPS to strengthen unity and cooperation among themselves.

“Unity within GPS must be strong if the coalition were to arrive at its destination with success,” he said.

Masing, who is Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president, said despite the rough and challenging roads that they have to travel it is imperative for them to stay united.

GPS, he added, is a pure Sarawak brand because it consists of all Sarawak-based parties and having pure Sarawakians as members.

He expressed the hope that the delegates would go back home – the longhouses and villages – as ambassador for GPS and tell the people what GPS is doing today.