Motorcyclist killed in accident at Jalan Kuching-Serian

KUCHING: A male motorcyclist perished in an accident involving three other vehicles at Mile 13 Jalan Kuching-Serian around 8.30pm last night.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department Supt Alexson Naga Chabu who confirmed the accident, said the deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Augustine Adailton Deai from Kampung Peraya, Jalan Padawan, near here.

“Initial investigations led us to believe that the deceased rear ended a car that was heading to Kuching from Serian,” said Alexson in a press statement today.

Due to the impact, he said the deceased was flung to the opposite lane (towards Serian) and was hit by an oncoming multipurpose vehicle.

He added that the motorcycle was caught and dragged by a lorry which was heading towards Serian from Kuching.

Alexson said the deceased was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel due to serious head and body injuries.

The body has been transferred to the Sarawak General Hospital’s mortuary for further action.

“This case has been classified under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he added.