Police: Don’t lend cars to foreigners without licence

GEORGE TOWN: Police have warned of stern action against those who lend their cars to foreigners without a driving licence, especially if it results in fatal accidents.

Penang police chief Datuk T. Narenasagaran said car owners could have their licence suspended or even be subjected to heavy penalties if their vehicles were involved in fatal accidents.

“Recently, there have been several cases of accidents involving foreigners driving vehicles borrowed from locals which caused deaths of other road users.

“I am giving a stern warning to vehicle owners. You will be held responsible if your car is involved in an accident. Never lend your car to a foreigner without a valid driving licence.

“In the event of an accident, the owner may be charged under the Penal Code with causing death by negligence,” he told reporters here yesterday.

He was met after witnessing the handing over of duty from outgoing northeast district police chief SAC Che Zaimani Che Awang to ACP Soffian Santong.

Narenasagaran also said police will arrest the female Vietnamese driver whose car crashed into a garbage truck driver near the Federal Building on Jalan Anson here yesterday once she is discharged from the private hospital where she is receiving treatment.

“Initial investigations show that she has a Vietnam driving licence but we will confirm with the Road Transport Department on the status of her licence. At the time of the accident, she was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” he said.

In the 6.40am incident, Mukhtar Bahari, 62, was seriously injured after being hit by the car while cleaning his truck on the road shoulder.

Prior to that, Penang Island City Council employee Mohaidin Gani Mohamad, 59, was killed when he was knocked down by a car driven by a woman from China, suspected to be drunk, in Datuk Keramat here. — Bernama