Pustaka Miri wins gold for Industry 4.0 Quality Award

MIRI: Pustaka Negeri Sarawak Miri ­(Pustaka Miri) Innovative Creative Circle Group, Prodigy 6 won Gold 5-Star Award for Industry 4.0 Quality Award during the recent Annual Productivity & Innovation Conference and Exposition by Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) at Shah Alam, Selangor.

According to a statement from Pustaka Miri public relations officer Suria Sonia Ahip Abdullah, Prodigy 6, selected by the Chief Minister’s Office was among the 15 teams who received the recognition out of 300 teams in the three-day national event (Nov 5 – 7).

Norfaezan Abdul Jalil led Prodigy 6 comprising Adelin Mohd Adenan, Mohd Awis Abu Bakar, Zuwahir Ilias, Suzanna Abdullah and Ahmad Samsudin.

The team won a trophy, certificate of recognition and special award for Industrial Recognition for a project entitled ‘Augmented Reality Interactive Collections’.

“They created an online database of Augmented Reality technologies on the collection of Sarawak’s local artistes paintings or drawings available at Sarawak State Library.

“Data collection in the form of video descriptions by artistes based on the background of this painting can be accessed by simply clicking on ‘Follow’ the ARIC id in the HP Reveal application from Google Play Store or Apps Store and browsing the drawings using smartphones and other gadgets,” said Suria.

Minister of International Trade and Industry, Datuk Darell Leiking and Izani Ishak, director of MPC Sabah who was also the judge presented the prizes during a dinner held at the Sunway Pyramid Convention Centre on Nov 7.

Also present was MPC director general Dato’ Abdul Latif Abu Seman.