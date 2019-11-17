Pustaka to hold Young Entrepreneurs’ Week, Makersmeet

MIRI: Pustaka Negeri Sarawak, Miri (Pustaka Miri) is holding public oriented entrepreneurial activities at its premises during Young Entrepreneurs’ Week 2.0 and School Holidays Makersmeet 2019 from Nov 18 to 22.

There will be STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematic) activities, coding classes, baking and batik workshops, sewing class, products sales, art exhibition, movies and Balloon Twist Class with Miri’s Dedeq Clown.

“The event aims to give young entrepreneurs the opportunity to promote their products to bridge creative and innovative human capital in developing and diversifying business products; strengthen communication skills; inculcate new invention and creation, learning of new skills and techniques, exchange of ideas and adding knowledge to the young,” said Pustaka Miri in a statement yesterday.

Self-taught local artist Vivi Liew will be holding a solo exhibition of landscape paintings from 10am to 6pm at the library’s lobby. Admission is free for all events. For more information, contact Pustaka Miri at 085-422525, or send email to Lilian Baun Pulo ([email protected]) or Zuwahir Ilias ([email protected]).