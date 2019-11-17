Tunku Putra-HELP School @ NorthBank officially opens

KUCHING: Using digital technology to facilitate learning from young nurtures tech-savvy future generation to face challenges and opportunities in the rapidly changing world revolving around Internet of Things, says Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“”To empower students to be future ready digital citizens, we must nurture them with wholesome education which provides collaborative, experiential, project-based and enquiry-based learning as well as foster 21st century skills such as creativity, critical thinking, communication, collaboration, leadership and self-motivated learning,” he said at the official opening of Tunku Putra-HELP (TPH) School @ the NorthBank here Friday.

His text-of- speech was read by Minister for Education, Science and Technological Research Dato Sri Michael Manyin.

With steady growth and socio-economic transformation, Abang Johari believed Sarawak can achieve developed status earlier than 2030 through strong digital economy interwoven into daily lives.

Teachers are also using digital technology to facilitate learning while students are trained to do their own study and research from countless educational portals.

He was confident TPH would play a significant role in raising the benchmark of educational excellence for private and international education in Sarawak, attracting students from Indonesia, Korea and others by offering affordable and high quality education through the collaboration between Help Group, Ibraco Sdn Bhd and Cahya Mata Sarawak.

The school was officially opened by Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud who supports the establishment of the school in a strategic location between Kuching and Samarahan.

“I am very grateful for the people who decided to have the school sited here. This is a good addition to the improvement of the standard of living and opportunities for development for the people in the area,” Taib said in his speech.

Meanwhile, TPH is holding Family Carnival and Open Day today (Nov 16) from 9am to 4pm with guided campus tour, meet-the-teachers, food and games stalls, science challenge, student performances amongst others. Proceeds from the carnival will be given to Dyslexia Association of Sarawak and DiveHeart (an organisation offering zero gravity underwater experience for disabled people).

Also present were Taib’s wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Mukah MP Datuk Hanifah Al-Asree Taib, TPH board chairman Datuk Syed Ahmad ALwee Alsree and Help University co-founder Datuk Professor Dr Paul Chan.