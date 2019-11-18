A sign of what’s coming for PH in 2021 — Idris

KUCHING: The result in the Tanjung Piai by-election on Saturday is a sign of “what’s to come in the state election in 2021”, says Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Information chief Dato Idris Buang.

He said Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) loss was due to its failure to live up to the expectations of its supporters, and in this context, the same will apply to the Democratic Action Party (DAP) in Sarawak.

“The failure of DAP and its PH partners to live up to the expectations of those who voted them in is now clearly felt, as many of the promises in the so-called ‘Real Deal for Sarawak’ could never be fulfilled.

“Where has the 20 per cent oil royalty and 50 per cent income tax share for Sarawak gone to? What have they done to make sure Petronas pays our five per cent sales tax on exports of our petroleum products, which Sarawak stands to get approximately RM3 billion to RM4 billion a year?” Idris said in a press statement

yesterday.

Continuing on, the Muara Tuang assemblyman said PH MPs from Sarawak had never raised Petronas’ non-payment of the State Sales Tax in parliament, while its assemblypersons only raised the issue in the State Legislative Assembly after being accused of betraying the state.

He said PH’s failure to tackle the rising cost of living and failure to fulfil its election pledges, among them the promise to bring down the price of fuel, led to the thumping loss in Tanjung Piai.

“These are just some more nerve-tingling problems which PH created for themselves when giving false hope to the rakyat (people).

“They lied to the rakyat, so they must answer to them. It is important to be sincere to the rakyat,” he said.