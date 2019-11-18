Asus Malaysia introduces new ZenBook range

KUALA LUMPUR: At its 30th Anniversary celebration, Asus Malaysia introduced the much-talked-about latest ZenBook range; the dual-display ZenBook Pro Duo and Duo, new ZenBooks with second-gen touchpad displays.

First announced at COMPUTEX 2019, the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo (UX581) with a 15.6-inch touch display, and the ZenBook Duo (UX481) with a 14-inch display, are groundbreaking ultraportable laptops featuring the new ASUS ScreenPad Plus – a revolutionary full-width secondary touchscreen that expands and enhances the interactive capabilities offered by the original ScreenPad.

Designed to entertain, educate and enthrall creative professionals and enthusiasts, the Wiser Together event centered on the groundbreaking ZenBook Pro Duo and ZenBook Duo. These unique laptops have secondary displays which are ideal for multitasking and doing creative production work on-the-go.

Asus ScreenPad Plus gives you on-the-go computing like you’ve never experienced before. It’s a full-width 4K secondary touchscreen that works seamlessly with the main 15.6-inch 4K UHD OLED touchscreen, giving users endless ways to optimise and personalise their workflow.

A series of handy built-in apps help boost your productivity. Quick Key allows one-tap automation of complex keyboard sequences, and Handwriting allows input text intuitively. There are also useful quick controls such as App Switcher, ViewMax and Task Swap for intuitive interactions between the main display and ScreenPad Plus.

Both models also feature the latest Intel Wi-Fi 6 with Gig+ (802.11ax) takes wireless speeds to the next level, for super smooth connections to the world. 802.11ax standard provides future-proof technologies, higher network efficiency, faster Wi-Fi speeds, greater coverage and improved battery life for connected devices, providing a significantly better networking experience for users.

Designed to be the ultimate laptop for creators and designers, the larger ZenBook Pro Duo (UX581) features a 15.6-inch 4K (3840 x 2160), Pantone validated, VESA Display HDR True Black 500 Certified OLED touch screen, and delivers extreme performance for effortless creativity with up to 9th Generation Intel Core processors, up to 32GB RAM, and an NVidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics engine.

The more portable ZenBook Duo (UX481) is better suited for business multitasking and offers a 14-inch FHD (1980 x 1080) Pantone Validated IPS LCD (non-touch) display. It is among the world’s first laptops to feature a 10th Generation Intel Core i7 CPU, along with an NVIDIA MX250 graphics engine.

Asus ZenBook Duo UX481F

Colour: Celestial Blue

Processor: Intel Core i7-10510U Processor 1.8 GHz (8M Cache, up to 4.9 GHz), or Intel Core i5-10210U Processor 1.6 GHz (6M Cache, up to 4.2 GHz)

Operating system: Windows 10 (64bit)

Display: 14 inch, Narrow border, 300nits, FHD 1920×1080 16:9, Anti-Glare, NTSC: 72 per cent, Wide View

Screen pad: ScreenPad Plus (FHD Resolution)

Total memory: i5 – 8GB on Board (MAX), i7 – 16GB on Board (MAX)

Storage: PCIEG3x2 NVME 512GB M.2 SSD

Expansion slot: M.2 2280 PCIE G3X4 x 1

Video graphics: NVIDIA GeForce MX250, Intel UHD Graphics 620 IGPU

USB ports and interfaces: 1x USB3.1 Type A (Gen1), 1x USB3.1 Type A (Gen2), 1x USB3.1 Type C (Gen 2), 1x HDMI 1.4, 1x Headphone-out & Audio-in Combo Jack

Dimension (cm): 32.3(W) x 22.3(D) x 1.99 ~ 1.99 (H) cm

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo UX581F

Colour: Celestial Blue

Processor: Intel Core i9-9980HK Processor 2.4 GHz (16M Cache, up to 5.0 GHz), Intel Core i7-9750H Processor 2.6 GHz (12M Cache, up to 4.5 GHz)

Operating system: Windows 10 (64bit)

Display: 15.6 inch, Narrow border, 400nits, UHD 3840X2160 16:9, Glare, DCI-P3: 100 per cent, Touch, Wide View

Screen pad: ScreenPad Plus (4K Resolution)

Chipset: Mobile Intel HM370 Express Chipsets

Total memory: 32GB On Board (MAX)

Storage: PCIEG3x4 NVME 1TB M.2 SSD

Expansion slot: M.2 2280 PCIE G3X4 x 1

Video graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, Intel UHD Graphics 630

USB ports and interfaces: 2x USB3.1 Type A (Gen2), 1x USB3.1-Type C (Gen2) with Thunderbolt 3, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x Headphone-out & Audio-in Combo Jack

Dimension (cm): 35.9(W) x 24.6(D) x 2.30 ~ 2.40 (H) cm