KLIA operating system disruption among highlights of Dewan Rakyat today

KUALA LUMPUR: The recent disruption of the operating system at the Kuala Lumpur Airport (KLIA) is expected to be a hot topic at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Dewan Rakyat order paper, the question will be raised by Datuk Noraini Ahmad (BN-Parit Sulong) who wants Home Minister to clarify statistics pertaining to foreign tourists’ entry during the incident.

Also expected to steal attention is a question from Wong Tack (PH-Bentong) who will ask the Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister to clarify whether there is sinking of land at the Asian Rare Earth’s permanent disposal facility (PDF) site at the Kledang range, Perak and steps taken thus far to address the problem.

Besides these, allegations that the government is expediting processing of citizenship applications for Chinese tourists is also expected to draw the lawmakers’ attention when the question is raised by Awang Hashim (PAS-Pendang) to Home Minister during the oral question-and-answer session,.

Awang also wants to know other requirements for foreigners seeking to become Malaysian citizens.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting is scheduled to run until Dec 5. – Bernama