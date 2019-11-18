‘Many opposition MPs yet to declare assets’

MACHANG: Many opposition members of parliament especially from Barisan Nasional have yet to declare their assets despite the easy process involved, said Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon.

Mohd Rashid said the government members of parliament had, nevertheless, complied with the matter since they were still in the opposition.

He said the declaration of assets was important to avoid conflict of interests and false accusations from taking place and simultaneously boost the trust of the people in the political institution.

“The process is so simple. In parliament itself, there are representatives who can confirm the assets held by a member of Parliament. If someone has bought a house or land including abroad after having made his declaration of assets, he can just include it in the first declaration.

“Like in Penang, we have appointed two firms to audit to confirm any declaration of assets made,” he said.

He said this to reporters after a ‘Bual Bicara With the Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker’ programme titled ‘Parliament Reforms’ which was also attended by Kelantan Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Rektor associate professor Dr Zulkifli Mohamed at Dewan Profesional UiTM Machang here yesterday.

Commenting further, Mohd Rashid said among the hottest issues on the declaration of assets was linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) which was now being tried in court involving former prime minister, Datuk Seri Mohd Najib Razak.

“Declaration of assets can bar any individual or institution from corrupt practices and at the same time, we must eradicate them through drafting of acts and others. I implemented improvements (declaration of assets) when I was Penang deputy Chief Minister and the same thing is being done in Parliament,” he said.

Nevertheless, he said it was not easy to ask any member of Parliament to do so although the government had the authority.

Meanwhile, Mohd Rashid said the ‘bual bicara’ programme which was held with higher education institutions could educate and expose them to the institutions which control the government, namely, Parliament, administration and judiciary. — Bernama