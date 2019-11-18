PAS man: BN win shows PH failure in fostering harmony

MIRI: Barisan Nasional (BN) winning and capturing the Tanjung Piai parliamentary seat is a signal that Pakatan Harapan (PH) has failed to maintain stability among all races.

Sarawak PAS information chief Zharudin Narudin said PH endless internal conflicts had actually shattered the people’s hopes of shared prosperity.

“The people, including the Chinese voters, decided to turn back to BN, which contributed to the victory of BN candidate Wee Jeck Seng with a stunning majority of 15,086 votes,” he said.

According to Zharudin, this victory was the result of the pact and close cooperation between PAS and Umno.

At the same time, he said the win had eradicated allegations of racial cohesion and was a step towards racial harmony.

He said the strategy to put up a Chinese candidate was to prove that MCA is accepted by the Malays.

He said the tsunami of the Chinese voters is expected to have a bearing in other elections, including the Sarawak state election.

Zharudin also said Sarawak PAS had planned for a number of integrated workshops to win their target seats.

“Sarawakians are expected to begin to understand the work that PAS has done with Umno which will save them from PH threats, especially DAP.

“Given the cooperation of PAS and Umno, it is not wrong for the BN symbol to be used in Sarawak by Sarawak PAS,” he added.