Present, potential PR1MA house buyers invited to open dialogue on PR1MA housing

KUCHING: Present and potential PR1MA house buyers in Kuching are invited to attend an open dialogue on PR1MA housing on Nov 23 (Saturday) at the Grand Dormani Rajah Court Hotel here.

Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii told reporters yesterday that the open dialogue comes after the announcement of the 30 per cent discount for new buyers, which has raised some concerns among existing buyers.

He added that federal Local Government and Housing Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin is expected to come down to Kuching for the open dialogue.

“At the beginning of the year, a 30 per cent discount was offered for new PR1MA buyers throughout Malaysia. I welcome all initiatives to reduce the cost of housing for new house buyers, however this actually affects the early buyers who managed to purchase PR1MA albeit at a slightly higher price.

“This is an issue I’ve brought up in Parliament multiple times and also in the recent Budget meeting, and we’ve met with Zuraida on the issue. In the recent meeting I had with her, about two weeks ago, we spoke specifically on Kuching, and Sarawak, because in my area we have one (PR1MA housing) in Bintawa. So I have requested Zuraida to come down to Kuching to have an open dialogue with PR1MA buyers here and she has agreed,” Dr Yii said before officiating a blood donation and Peka B40 programme at Kuching Sentral yesterday.

He added that through the open dialogue, Zuraida would clear the air about the situation as well as get feedback from buyers to come up with a “win-win situation for all”.

“She will be here to explain the full picture so buyers will understand the conditions and have a question-and-answer session as well as get feedback to come up with a win-win situation for all.

“I think there were many different models that were discussed so she will present those to buyers and have a proper dialogue to come up with a win-win situation, especially for those early buyers,” Dr Yii said.

The open dialogue, Dr Yii added, is organised by the Bandar Kuching and Pending offices.