Seven students accused of rape allowed to sit for SPM

TAWAU: The seven students who were remanded for three days for alleged rape, will be released on police bail today to allow them to sit for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination.

Tawau police chief ACP Peter Ak Umbuas said since preliminary investigations had been completed, the police had no intention of extending further the remand of the suspects.

He said the police also took into consideration the fact that the suspects were sitting for their SPM, hence their release on police bail.

He added that once the full investigation had been completed and evidence collected, the suspects would be charged in court.

Meanwhile, he said the medical examination of the 14-year-old victim has been completed after she was referred to the Tawau Hospital.

On Friday, the seven suspects, all age 17, were detained for allegedly raping the female student at a secondary school here after a police report was lodged.

Peter confirmed that the incident involving the victim and suspects and that they were all from the same school.

Reportedly, the victim was found by a teacher in a semi-nude state in one of the rooms in the school, who then informed the teacher that she was raped. Her 40-year-old mother later lodged a police report of the rape incident.

The case is being investigated under Section 365B/377A of the Penal Code for gang rape and carnal intercourse against the order of nature.