Sharifah Hasidah pleased with outcome of MA63 steering committee meeting

KUCHING: The Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) Steering Committee meeting today has been described as “good” by Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

However, Sharifah Hasidah, who is de facto law minister, declined to give details of what was discussed or decided during the meeting in Putrajaya this morning as she pointed out that she would be issuing a statement tomorrow.

“The meeting was good,” she said when contacted, dismissing claims earlier today that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who called the meeting, was absent.

Also present were Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal and Attorney-General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas, among others.

Dr Mahathir had chaired the steering committee’s first meeting on December 17, last year. It was required to meet once every two months and was given six months to submit its final report.

Sharifah Hasidah had told reporters on Saturday that she hoped that the meeting today would discuss matters related to the state sales tax on petroleum products, which the national oil company Petronas has so far refused to pay Sarawak.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong had said on Sept 5 that the MA63 taskforce had submitted a final report report on Aug 31.

The committee had looked into several matters, including the status of MA63 in the context of existing legislation and the rights of Sabah and Sarawak to their natural resources, the amendment of Article 1 of the Federal Constitution and administrative matters that could be delegated to the two states.

A statement issued on Aug 19 by the Prime Minister’s Office had said that as of July 23, seven issues concerning MA63 had received joint agreement, while 14 issues still require further discussions and expected to be resolved before Aug 31.

The issues that have received joint agreement included export duty claims on logging exports and forest products in Sabah, gas distribution and regulatory powers on electricity and gas in Sarawak, and the power of the states on health issues.