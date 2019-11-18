Tanjung Piai by-election: PH lost because they failed to fulfil vast majority of election promises – Wong

SIBU: Pakatan Harapan (PH)’s defeat in the just concluded Tanjung Piai by-election is a lesson for the coalition government for failing to fulfil vast majority of their election promises, said Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong branch chairman Wong Ching Yong.

Speaking at a deity’s birthday celebration at Da Wang Gong Temple at Sungai Menyan this morning, Wong said the defeat was the voice of the people spoken loud and clear to PH.

“It is also their outrage telling the PH government that there are too many unfulfilled promises as stipulated in the Buku Harapan,” he said, adding that there were 60 election promises in the ‘Buku Harapan’.

He invited the 400 guests attended the event to count for themselves as to how many election promises in the Buku Harapan were fulfilled by PH government.

Last Saturday (Nov 16), Barisan Nasional (BN) reclaimed the Tanjung Piai parliamentary seat from PH with a landslide victory.

BN crushed PH by a majority of 15,086 when its candidate Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng polled 25,466 votes against Karmaine Sardini’s 10,280 votes.

Wong pointed out that life has become tougher under PH which seems incapable of addressing the economic woes such as escalating costs of living, low commodity prices particularly palm oil, and employment problem among young people.

“PH government has no solution to all these economic woes,” he said.

Wong said PH government has been bragging about the allocation of RM15 million in the 2020 National Budget to the 61 Independent Chinese Secondary Schools (ICSS), but with about 85,000 students studying in ICSS, each student will only get about RM175 .

“Whereas in 2018, the Sarawak state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had allocated RM8 million to the 14 ICSS in Sarawak which have 7,950 students.

“The amount of RM8 million if equally shared by the 7,950 students studying ICSS in Sarawak, each ICSS student in Sarawak will get RM1,003.

“This simple arithmetic indicates that the Sarawak state government is much more generous than the PH federal government and PH government has nothing to brag about,” he said.

Besides that, Wong said the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) is still not being recognised by the PH government even though the PH leaders had successfully used this issue to win the hearts and votes of the Chinese community in the 14th General Election.

He claimed that after coming into power, the PH government “used lame excuses”, much to the disappointment of the Chinese community in Malaya, to not recognise UEC.

“Instead, Sarawak government had fully recognised UEC when the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem was the Chief Minister,” he said.